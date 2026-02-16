403
Kingston FURY empowers Middle East Gamers to Unlock Peak Performance on Existing Systems via DRAM and SSD Optimisation
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 16 February 2026: Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is addressing the evolving hardware requirements of the Middle East’s gaming landscape. By empowering gamers to achieve better performance from the systems they already own, Kingston FURY is helping players optimise memory and storage configurations to unlock smoother gameplay, lower latency, and faster load times without needing immediate hardware upgrades.
In the current era of PC gaming, characterized by complex game engines and multitasking demands, optimised DRAM and SSD usage plays a critical role in providing consistent performance. Kingston FURY experts emphasize that many users can significantly improve responsiveness by fine-tuning system settings rather than replacing components. Techniques such as enabling XMP/EXPO profiles, minimizing background processes, refining DRAM timings, balancing CPU and GPU workloads, and ensuring games are installed on SSDs rather than traditional HDDs offer measurable gains for both enthusiasts and casual gamers alike.
"The gaming landscape in the Middle East is witnessing an unprecedented evolution, with players transitioning from casual enthusiasts to highly competitive professionals who demand precision from their hardware," said Antoine Harb, Team Leader Middle East at Kingston Technology. "At Kingston, our goal is to show gamers how to get maximum performance from the hardware they already have. We believe that simple optimisations, especially around memory speed, timing adjustments, and intelligent storage use, can dramatically improve a system's responsiveness and gameplay quality without the need for additional spending."
As modern games become more complex and background applications such as streaming, recording, and browser-heavy multitasking become more demanding, the industry is seeing a shift in memory requirements. While higher-capacity memory such as 32GB is becoming more common for AAA titles, Kingston FURY highlights that most players can still achieve great results with existing setups by optimising how memory is configured and managed. For example, enabling XMP/EXPO profiles alone ensures DRAM runs at its designed speed, reducing stutter and improving frame consistency without requiring a hardware overhaul.
Regarding storage, gamers can often improve system responsiveness simply by optimising how their SSDs are configured and maintained. Kingston FURY experts suggest that keeping adequate free space, reducing unnecessary background activity that competes for I/O bandwidth, and ensuring frequently played titles are installed on fast NVMe storage can significantly contribute to smoother gameplay and quicker load times. These refinements help maintain consistent performance over time, maximizing the value of the user's current hardware without the need for immediate upgrades.
"Our goal is to provide the Middle East gaming community with the knowledge and tools to optimize their hardware for the long term," added Harb. "By pairing our high-speed DDR5 memory with next-generation storage solutions, we are helping users build systems that are not just fast, but fundamentally more reliable."
