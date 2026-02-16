403
Arab League: Sustain Development Despite Regional Crises
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmad Abulgheit affirmed that worsening humanitarian and political crises in the Arab region must not justify retreating from the path of sustainable development.
Speaking at the League's celebration of Arab Sustainability Day, Abulgheit stressed that education, healthcare and basic services must continue even amid conflict and instability, underscoring that development in times of crisis is not a luxury but a necessity for survival and a foundation for peace.
He described the occasion as an opportunity to renew Arab commitment to joint action aimed at achieving sustainable development, protecting natural resources, enhancing societal well-being and securing a better future for coming generations.
Abulgheit noted that Arab Sustainability Day has evolved into a platform for reassessing development trajectories and shifting from crisis management to proactive planning, calling for fostering innovation and unleashing creative potential across the region.
He added that his tenure, concluding in June after ten years, witnessed initiatives integrating sustainability into national policies and joint Arab action, describing the 2016-2026 period as a turning point in addressing development challenges.
Referring to conditions in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia, he warned that protracted crises threaten entire generations deprived of education and healthcare.
He called for activating the Arab Vision 2045 endorsed at the recent Arab Development Summit as a strategic framework addressing security, justice, innovation and balanced growth, emphasizing youth as central to its realization.
Arab Innovation and Creativity Network President Sheikh Faisal Al-Qasimi highlighted innovation as a strategic imperative, urging stronger partnerships and investment in human capital. (end)
