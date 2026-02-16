403
Russia: Talks With Ukraine In Geneva To Address Key Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Kremlin said Monday that upcoming talks with Ukraine in Geneva will address key issues, including border disputes and contested territories, as part of Moscow's effort to broaden the scope of discussions beyond previous rounds.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation received detailed instructions from President Vladimir Putin prior to departing for Geneva, noting that the meetings aim to tackle core unresolved files between the two sides.
He added that the inclusion of senior officials in the Russian delegation reflects Moscow's commitment to addressing priority matters, particularly those related to borders and disputed regions.
Peskov explained that part of the meetings will take place within the framework of a working group on economic issues, which includes the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.
Other sessions will be held under the same framework, underscoring the linkage between political dialogue and the economic track supporting peace efforts.
The Geneva talks, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, come amid ongoing regional tensions that have persisted for years.
The round follows earlier discussions held in Abu Dhabi and forms part of continued international efforts to reach actionable understandings covering political, security and economic dimensions. (end)
