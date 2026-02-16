Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian FM, IAEA Chief Discuss Technical Consultations Ahead Of US-Iran Talks


2026-02-16 07:42:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met on Monday with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi for the "technical consultations on Iran's nuclear program" ahead of the US-Iran talks set to take place in Geneva with Omani mediation.
In his official account on (X) Grossi said that he had "just completed in-depth technical discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi in preparation for important negotiations scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva".
On his part, Araghchi also wrote on X "Joined by nuclear experts I will meet Rafael Grossi on Monday for deep technical discussions," announcing also that he will meet his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi ahead of the talks.
Araghchi stressed also that he is in Geneva "with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats."
Geneva is hosting the new round of talks between Tehran and Washington as a continuation of earlier discussions held in Muscat to check progress on Iran's nuclear program.
The US delegation will be headed by the Special Adviser to President Donald Trump Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner while Araghchi is representing Iran.
Switzerland has played a key role in diplomatic relations between Iran and the US for decades, ever since Washington severed ties with Tehran following the 1980 hostage crisis. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

