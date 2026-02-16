403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Balad Al-Khair Association Launches Ramadan Campaign To Expand Humanitarian Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Balad Al-Khair Association launched on Monday its Ramadan campaign that aim to implement a package of humanitarian and development projects to support families in needs inside Kuwait and abroad.
In a statement to KUNA, the Association's Director General Othman Al-Thuwaini said the campaign reflects Kuwait's long-standing leadership in humanitarian work.
He explained that local efforts include distributing Iftar meals and food baskets to families in need, supporting cancer and kidney patients, sponsoring orphans, helping young women cover marriage expenses renovating homes and implementing programs aimed at bringing joy to orphans across the country.
Al-Thuwaini said this year's overseas projects will be in Gaza providing year-long livelihood support to 100 families, the program will also cover Iftar meals, orphan sponsorship, water distribution, surgeries, ambulance maintenance for Kuwait Specialized Hospital, and baby formula for vulnerable families.
Yemen and Sudan will be included in this program, he added, constructing a residential building for orphaned girls in Thailand, conducting eye surgeries in Somalia, and distributing 10,000 copies of the Holy Quran in Sri Lanka. (end)
slm
In a statement to KUNA, the Association's Director General Othman Al-Thuwaini said the campaign reflects Kuwait's long-standing leadership in humanitarian work.
He explained that local efforts include distributing Iftar meals and food baskets to families in need, supporting cancer and kidney patients, sponsoring orphans, helping young women cover marriage expenses renovating homes and implementing programs aimed at bringing joy to orphans across the country.
Al-Thuwaini said this year's overseas projects will be in Gaza providing year-long livelihood support to 100 families, the program will also cover Iftar meals, orphan sponsorship, water distribution, surgeries, ambulance maintenance for Kuwait Specialized Hospital, and baby formula for vulnerable families.
Yemen and Sudan will be included in this program, he added, constructing a residential building for orphaned girls in Thailand, conducting eye surgeries in Somalia, and distributing 10,000 copies of the Holy Quran in Sri Lanka. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment