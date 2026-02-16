₹209 Cr Online Investment Fraud Unearthed In J&K, 9 Held

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Police have unearthed a transnational online investment scam involving over ₹209 crore and arrested nine persons, including an MBBS doctor from Haryana, officials said on Monday.

The scam, which operated through phishing and fake trading platforms, was busted following a complaint lodged by Firdous Ahmad Mir of Safapora in Ganderbal district.

Based on the complaint, an FIR (No. 08/2026) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Police Station Ganderbal. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

During the investigation, police found that fake online investment websites circulated on social media and search engines lured people with promises of high returns through coin trading platforms. Once victims invested, the money was diverted to bank accounts of individuals from Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla and other places, officials said.

The funds were subsequently layered through multiple accounts and transferred outside Jammu and Kashmir and even abroad to evade detection.

The alleged kingpin of the network has been identified as Ekant Yogdutt alias Dr Morphine, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, who is said to have acquired technical expertise while pursuing his MBBS degree in the Philippines. He was arrested by Ganderbal Police at the Delhi international airport while returning from China, officials said.

Eight other accused from various parts of Kashmir - including Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla and Srinagar - were also arrested. Among them is a government teacher, police said.

Investigations revealed that local operatives allegedly persuaded below poverty line (BPL) account holders to rent out their bank accounts and ATM cards in exchange for Rs 8,000–10,000 per month. The probe also indicated the involvement of certain bank employees who allegedly facilitated the generation of QR codes linked to these accounts, which were then uploaded on fake websites.

Police said the accused operated Telegram channels and groups to circulate fresh QR codes whenever existing accounts were frozen by cyber units following complaints.

So far, details of 835 bank accounts have been collected and transactions in 290 accounts verified, showing deposits of Rs 209 crore from investors across the country. The amount is likely to exceed Rs 400 crore upon complete verification, officials said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and attach properties of the accused.

Police have advised the public not to fall prey to fake investment websites promising high returns and cautioned against renting out bank accounts for monetary gain. Victims can lodge complaints on the national cybercrime portal or contact the toll-free helpline 1930, they added.