Chemical Factory Fire Claims Seven Lives in India’s Rajasthan

(MENAFN) A devastating fire broke out on Monday at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi Rajasthan Khairthal-Tijara area, which oversees Bhiwadi, confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, and at least two workers are believed to be trapped inside the building. Emergency teams are working to contain the fire and prevent further casualties.

The factory, which handles chemicals that are highly flammable, had strict safety protocols in place, but officials are investigating whether any lapses contributed to the severity of the blaze.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution, and the local authorities warned the public to avoid the area due to hazardous smoke.

Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, expressed his grief over the incident in a statement on X

