Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory 2026: Organizations, Public And Academic Libraries, Ngos, Agencies And Institutions
Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East & North Africa Research Centres" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 17 sections by subject. Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:
- Life Sciences Physical Sciences & Engineering Private & Public Policy and Affairs Social & cultural studies Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centers
The Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory's arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them. The Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most Research Centres.
Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.
Entries include:
- The name of center, address, and full contact details including Email and URL Senior personnel names Center affiliations Staff numbers Description of the research program Publications Services and special facilities
Countries covered include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The directory includes master, subject, name and country indexes.
The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment