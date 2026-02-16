Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory 2026: Unmatched Insights Into Government, Academic, And Independent R&D In Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Policy, Social Studies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory offers unmatched insights into government, academic, and independent R&D in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Policy, Social Studies, and Multidisciplinary fields across Asia-Pacific. This serves as a vital tool for organizations, libraries, and institutions involved in research.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit and commercial research and development activities throughout Asia and the Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 17 sections by subject. Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:



Life Sciences

Physical Sciences and Engineering

Private and Public Policy and Affairs

Social and cultural studies Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centres

The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most Research Centres Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.

Entries include:



The name of center, address, and full contact details including Email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications Services and special facilities

Countries covered include: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, East Timor, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vanuatu and Vietnam. The directory includes master, subject, name and country indexes.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.

