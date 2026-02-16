403
Former Prince Andrew Under Fire Over Epstein Scandal
(MENAFN) Britain's monarchy receives no immunity from criminal prosecution, the nation's chief prosecutor declared Sunday, as investigators probe explosive allegations linking former Prince Andrew to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police confirmed ongoing consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service regarding potential misconduct charges against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles III's brother, over claims he funneled confidential intelligence to Epstein.
"Nobody is above the law," Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told media, dismissing any notion of preferential treatment for the royal family. The top prosecutor stressed he had "total confidence" in law enforcement's impartiality.
Parkinson emphasized the severity of the alleged crimes: "From my perspective, I don't find it a difficult offense to prosecute because the core of it is a gross breach of trust by someone performing the function of a public officer."
Investigators are examining whether Mountbatten-Windsor transmitted classified state information to Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
The probe gained momentum after court documents linked to Epstein revealed emails suggesting the former prince supplied sensitive materials. Additional correspondence exposed businessman David Stern—a close associate of Mountbatten-Windsor—maintaining frequent communication with Epstein and joining the royal on taxpayer-funded missions to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen in 2010.
Documentation assembled by the Mail indicates Mountbatten-Windsor exploited his governmental position to benefit Epstein's commercial ventures.
Email evidence points to the former Duke of York divulging restricted details about Royal Bank of Scotland post-bailout, while a high-ranking palace official allegedly transferred a diplomatic memorandum concerning UK-China commerce to a financier in Mountbatten-Windsor's network.
Communications further reveal Epstein orchestrated a Beijing dinner connecting the former prince with Jes Staley—subsequently identified as Epstein's private banker—and that Stern pursued "discreet" transactions with Chinese authorities following the 2010 trade delegation.
In one message, Epstein allegedly bragged about receiving intelligence from Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson, the discredited former UK ambassador to the US, declaring: "I've got the UK sewn up."
Earlier this month, Mountbatten-Windsor was evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor following his title revocation, as authorities evaluate BBC-sourced allegations that Epstein dispatched a woman to the UK for a sexual encounter with him at the residence in 2010.
