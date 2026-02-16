403
Britain Hands Ukraine Modernized Rehabilitation Wards As Part Of Renovator Project
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The UK handed over five modernized medical rehabilitation wards to the British and NATO-funded the "Renovator Project" to support the Ukrainian military, said a statement by the Ministry of Defense Monday.
According to the statement, the core work for the project, including heating and hot water systems, five modernized medical wards, increased bed capacity and over 21,000 items of equipment, has been delivered.
Speaking about the new developments, the Ministry's Defense Equipment and Support Operations Team Leader, Rickie Nixion said, "We started this project two years ago, and have come a long way. Our small team has achieved so much here on the Renovator sites, and we are hugely grateful for the opportunity to support our friends in Ukraine on such an important project."
For his part, the Renovator Project's Director Colonel Simon Doyle stated, "This has been an enormous team effort from our Ukrainian hosts and colleagues, industry, and the UK."
The UK is the first country to join the Renovator Project in addition to Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and Lativa.
The British Renovator is a NATO-funded project to expand Ukraine's military medical rehabilitation services and help troops who have suffered life-changing injuries to return to the frontline and help them readjust to civilian life. (end)
