Tipu Sultan Row: Maha Cong Chief Challenges BJP Over Remarks On Shivaji

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday issued a provocative challenge to the BJP, saying they were free to cut his tongue if he had said anything historically incorrect while equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on the basis of their bravery.

He was responding to BJP legislator Narayan Kuche's announcement of a Rs 2 lakh reward for anyone who would cut Sapkal's tongue.

Sapkal said,“If the BJP can prove that I have said anything technically or historically incorrect regarding the resistance against British rule, they are free to cut my tongue.”

He further stated in his post on X,“If cutting off my tongue will protect Indian farmers from imports coming from America, if this unjust trade deal gets cancelled and our agricultural produce starts getting fair prices, if farmers become debt-free, if the BJP stops fuelling Hindu-Muslim hatred, and if we get back the territory seized by China, then by all means, cut off my tongue. But if it's because I'm exposing the BJP and it seeks to change the Constitution and they want my tongue cut off for that, then go ahead and cut it off with glee, but I won't stop.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his outrage over the comparison, calling it“disrespectful” and“unacceptable”.

He stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure in Maharashtra and across India, known for his bravery, justice, and establishment of the Maratha Empire.

In contrast, Tipu Sultan's legacy is often debated, with some viewing him as a controversial figure due to his treatment of Hindus and his alliance with the French.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our idol, our inspiration. Comparing him to Tipu Sultan is an insult to the people of Maharashtra and the entire nation,” CM Fadnavis said.

“Such comments only serve to create division and hurt the sentiments of people who hold Shivaji Maharaj in high regard,” he added, while demanding an apology from Sapkal.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protesting outside the Congress Bhavan clashed with Congress supporters on Sunday.

Stone-pelting occurred from both sides, leaving nine people injured, including two journalists and two police personnel.

Sapkal challenged the BJP to also burn effigies of former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari or V. D. Savarkar for their past controversial remarks on Shivaji Maharaj, accusing the BJP of“selective outrage”.

While Sapkal issued his challenge, Pune Police registered cross-FIRs - one against Sapkal for“hurting religious sentiments” and others against BJP leaders, including Dheeraj Ghate, in connection with the violence at Congress Bhavan.

Sapkal said that he had already clarified his earlier statement, alleging that the BJP was attempting to create mischief.

“The BJP is spewing venom in connection with my statement. I want to humbly and with equal pride tell them in clear words here that they do not need to teach us about Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.