Obama Confirms He Has Seen No Evidence of Alien Contact
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama stated Sunday that there is no proof aliens have visited Earth, addressing public reactions to comments he made on a podcast about extraterrestrial life.
During a conversation with American podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama said that aliens “are real.”
“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” he told the show, published Saturday, in response to questions about extraterrestrials.
“They’re not being kept in Area 51; there’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he added.
Following public discussion, Obama clarified on Instagram that he “was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round.”
“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he explained.
“But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”
Area 51, located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada, is a highly classified US Air Force facility.
While it has long been the subject of alien-related conspiracy theories, its officially acknowledged purpose is testing aircraft.
