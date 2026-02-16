403
Blaze at Rajasthan Chemical Plant Leaves Seven Dead
(MENAFN) A devastating inferno erupted at a chemical manufacturing facility in India’s northwestern state of Rajasthan on Monday, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals. The catastrophic incident unfolded in the industrial city of Bhiwadi, where multiple employees lost their lives in the flames.
According to a news agency, the state-operated broadcaster, the blaze claimed the lives of seven workers at the site. Authorities indicated that emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to the location to contain the fire and manage the aftermath.
An official from the fire services in the Khairthal-Tijara district, which encompasses Bhiwadi, verified to a media outlet that rescue efforts are currently in progress.
The official further noted that at least two laborers are feared to still be trapped within the damaged premises.
India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, characterized the incident as "tragic and deeply saddening" in a message shared on the social media platform X.
