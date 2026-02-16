403
SPD Pushes for Strict Social Media Restrictions for Minors
(MENAFN) Germany’s co-ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) has advocated for implementing a prohibition on social media usage for youngsters below 14 years old.
In a Monday report, a news agency revealed that the party intends to enforce compulsory age checks through the “EUDI Wallet” application.
Based on a policy document issued by the center-left faction, the proposal’s foundation lies in a framework divided into three distinct age categories.
The plan suggests instituting a total restriction on social networking services for children younger than 14, requiring service providers to “technically prevent access.”
Any breaches by platform operators would trigger swift and significant repercussions: “From immediate orders and severe sanctions to temporary restrictions or network blocks as a last resort.”
For adolescents under 16, a compulsory “youth version of the platforms” would be introduced instead. This adapted format would exclude addictive elements such as endless scrolling, automatic playback of material, or reward mechanisms that encourage prolonged or repeated engagement.
Additionally, the youth-oriented version would eliminate algorithm-driven feeds and would no longer present customized content.
The document further specifies that individuals under 16 should only be permitted to access Instagram and comparable platforms through their parents’ or guardians’ “EUDI Wallet” application. The app (EU Digital Identity Wallet) functions as a digital repository where, for instance, parents’ or guardians’ identification cards and driving licenses are stored.
