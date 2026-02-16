403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House Border Czar Supports Masks for Immigration Agents for Safety
(MENAFN) White House border czar Tom Homan stated that while he personally dislikes federal immigration officers wearing masks, he considers them essential for officer safety amid rising threats and assaults, according to media reports Sunday.
“I don't like the masks either,” Homan said in an interview. He pointed to claims that assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have surged by 1,500% and threats against them by 8,000%, arguing that agents “have to protect themselves.”
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported in a Jan. 26 statement that assaults against ICE officers had risen by over 1,300%, though neither Homan nor the department specified the timeframe or source for these statistics. “These men and women have to protect themselves,” he reiterated.
Homan’s comments coincided with a partial government shutdown affecting DHS, which began early Saturday amid disputes between congressional Democrats and the White House over immigration enforcement reforms. Lawmakers departed Washington without reaching a funding agreement and are not expected to return until Feb. 23.
Democrats have proposed requiring immigration officers to wear body cameras and visible identification, banning masks, ending racial profiling, and mandating judicial warrants for arrests on private property. Homan dismissed some of these proposals as “unreasonable,” asserting, “There is no racial profiling.”
“I don't like the masks either,” Homan said in an interview. He pointed to claims that assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have surged by 1,500% and threats against them by 8,000%, arguing that agents “have to protect themselves.”
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported in a Jan. 26 statement that assaults against ICE officers had risen by over 1,300%, though neither Homan nor the department specified the timeframe or source for these statistics. “These men and women have to protect themselves,” he reiterated.
Homan’s comments coincided with a partial government shutdown affecting DHS, which began early Saturday amid disputes between congressional Democrats and the White House over immigration enforcement reforms. Lawmakers departed Washington without reaching a funding agreement and are not expected to return until Feb. 23.
Democrats have proposed requiring immigration officers to wear body cameras and visible identification, banning masks, ending racial profiling, and mandating judicial warrants for arrests on private property. Homan dismissed some of these proposals as “unreasonable,” asserting, “There is no racial profiling.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment