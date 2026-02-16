Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Border Czar Supports Masks for Immigration Agents for Safety

2026-02-16 07:18:59
(MENAFN) White House border czar Tom Homan stated that while he personally dislikes federal immigration officers wearing masks, he considers them essential for officer safety amid rising threats and assaults, according to media reports Sunday.

“I don't like the masks either,” Homan said in an interview. He pointed to claims that assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have surged by 1,500% and threats against them by 8,000%, arguing that agents “have to protect themselves.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported in a Jan. 26 statement that assaults against ICE officers had risen by over 1,300%, though neither Homan nor the department specified the timeframe or source for these statistics. “These men and women have to protect themselves,” he reiterated.

Homan’s comments coincided with a partial government shutdown affecting DHS, which began early Saturday amid disputes between congressional Democrats and the White House over immigration enforcement reforms. Lawmakers departed Washington without reaching a funding agreement and are not expected to return until Feb. 23.

Democrats have proposed requiring immigration officers to wear body cameras and visible identification, banning masks, ending racial profiling, and mandating judicial warrants for arrests on private property. Homan dismissed some of these proposals as “unreasonable,” asserting, “There is no racial profiling.”

