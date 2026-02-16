ACQUICON 2026: The Definitive Summit For Acquisition Strategy, Scaling Systems & Maximum Exit Value Creation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ACQUICON 2026: The Definitive Summit Redefining Middle Market Value Creation Set to Launch March 5-6th, 2026

Acquisition HQ Orchestrates Unprecedented Convergence of Capital, Operational Excellence, and Strategic Intelligence at Industry's Most Comprehensive Acquisition-Focused Conference

Acquisition HQ announces ACQUICON 2026, a meticulously architected two-day immersive experience taking place March 5-6, 2026, at the prestigious Karen Gail Miller Conference Center. This landmark event represents an unprecedented synthesis of institutional capital, battle-tested operational wisdom, and transformative strategic frameworks establishing an entirely new paradigm for how ambitious middle-market stakeholders approach acquisitions, value creation, and transformational exits.

ACQUICON emerges at the inflection point of a seismic generational transition: as legacy businesses transfer from traditional stewards to technologically sophisticated successors, and as artificial intelligence revolutionizes operational efficiency at scales previously inconceivable.

This conference stands as the definitive bridge between eras a carefully curated crucible where validated operators, strategic investors, and institutional capital converge to solve the industry's most pressing asymmetries.

The Acquicon Solution

ACQUICON addresses a multitude fundamental challenges in today's middle market: investors seeking qualified operators for strategic capital deployment and capital placement, established operators looking to scale systematically through acquisitions and operational systems that can multiply their enterprise value tenfold enabling growth beyond their current trajectory and M&A service providers an opportunity to help close transactions.

The conference creates a sustainable ecosystem where deals, investments, and scaling opportunities emerge organically through intentional relationship building and strategic alignment.

Two-Day Strategic Architecture

Day One – Buying Smarter (March 5th): A comprehensive exploration of acquisition identification, diligence mastery, and transactional execution excellence.

Day Two – Scale + Sell Smarter (March 6th): An intensive examination of post-acquisition integration, exponential scaling methodologies, and strategic exit positioning for maximum enterprise value realization.

Distinguished Keynote Speakers

1. Jason Sisneros delivers transformational insights on building transferable business assets deconstructing the systematic frameworks that transform owner-dependent operations into valuable, scalable enterprises positioned for optimal acquisition or exit.

2. Abhi Golhar illuminates battle-tested strategies for sourcing and closing transformational acquisitions, plus actionable frameworks for attracting private credit and private equity specifically addressing how to craft compelling narratives that command institutional attention and capital commitment.

Elite Programming Architecture

ACQUICON's programming represents the most concentrated assembly of actionable acquisition intelligence ever compiled, featuring signature panel discussions including:

Valuation & Quality of Earnings, Strategic Funding Panel, AI Transformation Panel, Private Equity Fireside Chat, and Exited Founder Roundtable delivering candid insights from battle-tested entrepreneurs who share both triumphs and instructive failures.

Eight Intensive Workshop Available:

EOS Implementation | Advanced Tax Strategy | Legal Architecture & Deal Structuring | Revenue Operations Excellence | Post-Integration Theory & Practice | Creating Fundable Businesses | Roll-Up Strategy Masterclass | Exit Planning & Preparation

Each practitioner-led session delivers immediately implementable frameworks engineered for operational breakthrough and strategic evolution.

Exclusive VIP Dinner Experience

Select attendees will convene for an intimate VIP dinner at an exclusive private offsite location, fostering deeper relationship capital and strategic dialogue among the conference's most influential operators, institutional investors, and industry leaders. This curated gathering represents the pinnacle of intentional wisdom-sharing and high-value networking.

Setting the Industry Standard

ACQUICON transcends traditional conference conventions. Every session, every conversation, every structured interaction has been engineered with precision to facilitate genuine wealth creation, operational breakthrough, and strategic evolution. Attendees will experience the industry's most sophisticated convergence of practical intelligence, relationship capital, and actionable implementation frameworks.

Distinguished Partnership Ecosystem

Title Sponsor: Taylor Proactive Team – Architecting cash-positive tax strategies delivering six-figure savings for established founders

Premier Sponsors: Now CFO | Boss Strategy Global | Revitalization Unlimited | Nomolos Media | Take One Productions | Squire / Alpha Wealth Funds

About Acquisition HQ

Acquisition HQ is the preeminent authority on middle-market acquisition strategy, operational scaling, and value creation. Through uncompromising focus on the complete lifecycle of acquisition-driven growth, Acquisition HQ has established itself as the definitive resource for operators and investors committed to building transferable, scalable, and ultimately valuable enterprises. Their unique AHQ Council regional model mixed with their national conference and online ecosystem are immensely valuable.

Learn more here:

Event Details:

What: ACQUICON 2026

When: March 5-6, 2026

Where: Karen Gail Miller Conference Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Registration:

Investment: $679-$3000

Media Contact:

Lacey

...