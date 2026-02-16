South Asia Pet Care Industry To Reach USD 23.5 Billion By 2036 At 11.0% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --The South Asia pet care industry is valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a robust 11.0% CAGR. Growth is anchored in repeat purchase conversion, expanding regional manufacturing throughput, and rising companion animal healthcare intensity. As governance frameworks formalize supply and distribution, the market is transitioning from episodic spending to disciplined replenishment systems.

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The South Asia pet care industry begins at USD 8.3 billion in 2026, supported by expanding manufacturing throughput and formalized import frameworks. By 2028, governance-led compliance systems strengthen distributor confidence and modern trade conversion. In 2030, the market benefits from stabilised replenishment cycles across food and hygiene segments. By 2031, veterinary healthcare attach deepens as regulated channels build trust. Momentum accelerates into 2033, as penetration-led scaling in Indonesia and Vietnam compounds. The decade culminates in USD 23.5 billion by 2036, reflecting structural repeat purchase discipline rather than short-term spikes.

Why the Market is Growing

Growth is driven by governance-led formalisation, which reduces low-quality supply leakage and strengthens regulated distribution. Import documentation systems in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines increase compliance discipline and favour scale players capable of consistent execution.

Manufacturing capacity expansion-particularly Thailand's disclosed 195,440 tons annual capacity with planned increases-signals industrial investment in sustained replenishment demand.

Additionally, companion animal healthcare intensity is rising. Preventive and chronic care categories increase recurring spend, while a high share of first-time pet owners supports onboarding momentum. The combination of throughput, trust, and adjacencies sustains long-term value expansion.

Segment Spotlight

1) Product and Service Category: Pet Food Leads at 62.0%

Pet food commands the largest share at 62.0% because it converts into measurable replenishment across mass households. Stable shelf availability is critical in markets where first-time owners become repeat buyers only when supply continuity holds across pay cycles. Food acts as the“drive basket,” enabling cross-sell into treats, supplements, and hygiene once routines are established.

2) Pet Type: Dogs Hold 52.0%

Dogs account for 52.0% of demand pull-through. Their care routines require higher recurring consumption and stronger clinical attach in preventive categories such as vaccination and parasite control. Larger feeding volumes also favour dry food formats, reinforcing volume stability across urbanising markets.

3) Food Type: Dry Food Leads at 55.0%

Dry food holds 55.0% within pet food because it aligns with regional distribution physics and compliance economics. Shelf-stable formats reduce transport friction and clearance complexity. Large packs support economy-tier scaling, which itself captures 45.0% of regional share, enabling penetration-led growth.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers: Governance-led import formalisation strengthens supply discipline, enabling consistent replenishment across food and healthcare categories. Manufacturing throughput expansion in Thailand further reduces stockout risk.

Opportunities: Penetration-stage markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam offer acceleration potential where compliance systems, distributor execution, and modern trade expansion align to convert onboarding households into habitual buyers.

Trends: The category is shifting from informal availability to governed availability. Circulation registration requirements and documented SKUs improve consumer trust, boosting repeat purchase velocity and enabling healthcare adjacencies.

Challenges: Regulatory processes raise entry barriers and slow SKU proliferation. Registration gating in the Philippines and stricter import controls in Indonesia increase time-to-market and compliance costs, concentrating growth among scale players with regulatory depth.

Country Growth Outlook (CAGR 2026–2036)

Country: CAGR

Indonesia: 12.5%

Vietnam: 11.8%

Philippines: 11.0%

Thailand: 10.5%

Malaysia: 10.0%

Singapore: 8.5%

Indonesia leads due to enforceable governance around feed ingredient imports, which stabilises supply and rewards compliant scale. Vietnam benefits from circulation registration frameworks that formalise distribution. Thailand's growth is reinforced by its manufacturing hub status, supporting domestic and regional continuity.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive power in the South Asia pet care industry sits with global and regional leaders capable of regulatory execution and manufacturing scale. Key companies include Mars Petcare; Nestlé Purina PetCare; Hill's Pet Nutrition; Zoetis; MSD Animal Health; Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health; Virbac; Perfect Companion Group (PCG); i-Tail Corporation; and Betagro Pet Business.

Global leaders hold strong brand platforms, yet regional outcomes often reflect distributor control, manufacturing hubs, and regulatory access rather than brand equity alone. Capacity expansion and compliance depth remain decisive growth capture levers.

Scope of the Report

Quantitative Units (2026): USD 8.3 Billion

Product & Service Categories: Pet Food; Pet Healthcare (Veterinary Services, Medicines, Supplements); Pet Hygiene and Grooming; Pet Accessories; Other Services (Boarding, Training, Daycare, Pet Insurance)

Pet Types: Dogs; Cats; Others (Birds, Fish, Small Mammals, Reptiles)

Food Types: Dry Food; Wet and Canned Food; Treats and Chews; Functional and Vet Diet Food; Other Food

Distribution Channels: Modern Trade; Pet Specialty Stores; E-commerce; Veterinary Clinics; Convenience & General Trade

Price Tiers: Economy and Mass; Mid-range; Premium and Super-premium

Countries Covered: Indonesia; Vietnam; Philippines; Thailand; Malaysia; Singapore

