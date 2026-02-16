403
Massie Voices Distrust in Attorney General After Epstein File Hearing
(MENAFN) Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie said he lacks trust in Attorney General Pam Bondi following a tense session of the House Judiciary Committee focused on the Justice Department’s handling of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports published Sunday.
Speaking on a TV program, Massie criticized Bondi’s performance at the hearing. “I don't think she did very well,” he said.
He further alleged that she approached the session confrontationally. “She came with a book full of insults, one for each congressperson,” he said, concluding: “So no, I don't have confidence in her. She hasn't got any sort of accountability there at the DOJ.”
During the committee proceedings last Wednesday, Bondi responded sharply to Massie, telling him he had “Trump derangement syndrome,” a phrase frequently used by Donald Trump to describe his critics.
Massie also took issue with what he described as Bondi’s demeanor toward alleged Epstein survivors present at the hearing. He labeled her refusal to turn and face them as “cold,” after Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal asked those who had not met with the Justice Department to indicate so by raising their hands. According to reports, all of them did.
The contentious hearing followed the Justice Department’s public release of more than three million pages of material connected to Epstein.
Massie argued that the department had disclosed certain victims’ identities while “over-redacting powerful men and possible co-conspirators.”
“It's clear that their work is not done here yet,” he was quoted as saying.
After reviewing versions of the documents with fewer redactions, Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna voiced concerns about an undated file that included names alongside photographs.
