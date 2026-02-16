Kerala HC Modifies SIT Order In Suraj Lama Case, DIG To Head Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday modified its earlier interim order in the Suraj Lama case, directing that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter be headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) instead of a Commissioner of Police.

In its interim order dated February 11, a division bench had directed that the SIT be led by the Commissioner of Police or an officer of equivalent rank.

However, on a request made by the government pleader, the bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and M.B. Snehalatha revised the directive, stating that the SIT shall now be headed by a DIG.

The court has asked the SIT to continue its investigation to document the complete sequence of events from the time Lama arrived in India until his death.

Lama, an Indian citizen deported from Kuwait, went missing after landing in Kochi. Subsequently, a body recovered from Kalamassery was confirmed through forensic examination to be that of Lama.

The case had drawn judicial scrutiny after it emerged that, despite being in a visibly vulnerable condition, reportedly with possible cognitive and other impairments, he was cleared by immigration and airport security authorities and permitted to leave the airport without assistance.

The court had expressed concern over the administrative handling of deportees, questioning whether any standard protocol existed to deal with individuals in such circumstances.

Despite the identification of Lama's body, the Bench declined to close the habeas corpus petition during the previous hearing.

It directed the SIT to continue its probe into the events following Lama's arrival in India, observing that the possibility of murder could not be ruled out at this stage.

With the modification in leadership structure, the court has retained close oversight of the investigation, underscoring the need for a comprehensive and accountable inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Lama's disappearance and death.