Security Forces Recover Ieds, Destroy Maoist Memorials In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 16 (IANS) In Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, security forces dealt a significant blow to Maoist activities through a series of coordinated anti-LWE operations on Monday.

Teams from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted intensive searches and area domination patrols across multiple police station jurisdictions, recovering dangerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs), buried explosives, and other insurgent materials, while destroying symbols of Maoist propaganda.

According to police officials, CRPF battalions carried out a thorough search in the Tadpala base region in the Usoor police station area and discovered two IEDs planted near a drain south of the Tadpala base.

One device was concealed inside a beer bottle, and the other was housed in a BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher) structure.

Continuing their efforts, the forces unearthed a hidden cache of Maoist supplies dumped underground, including 40 BGL pieces, 35 BGL rounds, 90 batteries, seven iron pipes intended for constructing directional IEDs, components for assembling crude grenades, iron plates, lathe machine parts, iron cutter blades, plastic drums, steel trunks, water pumps, soap, detergent powder, magazine pouches, and various daily-use items essential for sustaining rebel operations in remote forests, officials said.

In a parallel action within the Bhopalpatnam police station area, a joint team comprising CRPF battalions conducted area domination and demining operations in the Kondapadgu area.

They located four beer bottle IEDs buried by Maoists and safely neutralised them on the spot in accordance with established safety protocols.

All recovered IEDs from both operations were destroyed immediately to eliminate risks to civilians and security personnel.

Adding to the pressure on Maoist networks, during area domination patrols, CRPF battalions operating under Usoor dismantled an illegal memorial constructed by insurgents in the forests of Kamalapur.

Similarly, CRPF battalions demolished another unauthorised Maoist memorial in Korcholi under the Gangaloor police station jurisdiction.

These structures, often built to honour deceased cadres and propagate ideology among local tribal communities, were razed to curb symbolic influence and discourage recruitment.

In Bijapur, a district long identified as a Maoist stronghold in the Bastar division, security forces have increasingly focused on disrupting logistics, neutralising explosive threats, and dismantling propaganda elements amid the government's push to eradicate LWE by March 31, 2026.