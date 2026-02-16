Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Humidity Levels To Rise From Tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology

Humidity Levels To Rise From Tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology


2026-02-16 07:06:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasts an increase in relative humidity from tomorrow, February 17, until Friday, February 20, 2026.

This is according to a recent weather update issued on Monday.

The Department further stated that chances of mist to fog formation is also expected in some areas in the country, especially during early morning and dawn hours.

Read Also
  • Ashghal announces partial road closure at Umm Al Houl Interchange
  • Ashghal announces QR11bn worth projects, including Hamad General Hospital redevelopment

MENAFN16022026000063011010ID1110746519



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search