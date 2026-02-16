Humidity Levels To Rise From Tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology
Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasts an increase in relative humidity from tomorrow, February 17, until Friday, February 20, 2026.
This is according to a recent weather update issued on Monday.
The Department further stated that chances of mist to fog formation is also expected in some areas in the country, especially during early morning and dawn hours.Read Also
