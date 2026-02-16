Community College Of Qatar Launches First Employers Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Community College of Qatar (CCQ) launched on Monday its first employers forum for employees and college graduates under the theme of aligning CCQ programs with the requirements of the labour market in Qatar. The forum kicked off with the participation of 45 entities and institutions from the public and private sector, as well as a selection of experts and academics, with the aim of strengthening the strategic partnership between the academic institution and the Qatari labor market.

The forum aims to provide a direct dialogue platform between academic program makers and representatives of employers to discuss the gap between education outputs and labor market needs, in light of the rapid transformations taking place locally and globally.

In his opening speech, President of CCQ, Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al Horr affirmed the Community College's commitment to developing its academic programs in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030), stressing the importance of considering the needs of employees and incorporating them into curriculum updates to enhance graduates' readiness and competitiveness.

Organizing the forum comes as part of the college's efforts to enhance its role as an active development partner, balancing academic knowledge with practical application, and placing graduate employability at the heart of the educational process, noting the college's commitment to graduating national competencies equipped with science and skills, and capable of meeting the evolving demands of the labor market, in support of QNV 2023.

The forum featured a key panel discussion on the Qatari labor market's needs, which addressed future career trends, the most in-demand skills, and the importance of personal skills alongside technical skills, with the participation of a number of officials and experts from governmental and educational bodies.

The forum concluded with a number of recommendations, most notably expanding cooperative training programs, updating course descriptions in coordination with employers, and strengthening continuous communication channels with the labor market. It also concluded by honoring the participating entities, while emphasizing the adoption of the forum as a periodic event to support the development of educational outcomes in the State of Qatar.