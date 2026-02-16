Jordan, Syria Explore Reconstruction Investment Partnerships

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 -- The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the Syrian Investment Authority (SIA) met in Amman on Monday to explore ways to deepen economic and investment partnerships, with a focus on reconstruction-related projects.JBA President Ayman Alawneh said economic ties with Syria are witnessing tangible momentum, reflected in higher trade flows and expanded cooperation among private-sector institutions.The Syrian delegation's visit aims to widen channels of partnership and investment and to anchor private-sector linkages to enhance common interests and sustainable development.Alawneh said Jordanian-Syrian economic cooperation is a strategic track that extends beyond trade into joint investment and the development of growth-oriented projects, underscoring the importance of public-private partnership frameworks.He also stressed the need to build an economic alliance between the two countries and bolster collaboration on Syria's reconstruction, particularly across key productive sectors, referring to a Jordanian-Syrian investment forum held in Damascus two days earlier.SIA Director General Talal Hilali stressed investment cooperation with Jordan and leveraging the Kingdom's experience in improving the investment climate. He called for broader partnership pathways and knowledge exchange to support rebuilding efforts and sustainable development.Hilali hailed Jordan's streamlining of licensing procedures and reduction of project start-up timelines, urging the transfer of these practices to Syria. He invited Jordanian business leaders to deepen investment partnerships with Syrian counterparts, saying public-private collaboration provides a solid platform for durable, results-oriented economic cooperation.He said the SIA prioritized procedural simplification and investor facilitation over the past year, adding that economic reforms have achieved notable progress domestically, regionally, and internationally.He also said Syria's new investment law allows 100% foreign ownership, includes safeguards against expropriation, and offer tax and customs incentives for up to 10 years, as well as exemptions for agriculture, industry, and health, to accelerate reconstruction and boost exports.