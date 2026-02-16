CBJ Adopts Digital ID For Customer Verification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 -- The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Monday announced the adoption of the Sanad app digital identity across all banks operating in the Kingdom as an official, accredited method for customer identity verification, recognized as an equivalent alternative to the conventional national ID for banking transactions and services.The move is part of the CBJ's broader push to automate and digitize banking operations to improve operational efficiency, streamline procedures, and enhance customer experience, while strengthening security and reliability in identity authentication through approved digital technologies, it said.Under the new framework, customers can complete banking transactions by presenting their digital ID via the Sanad app without the need to produce a physical ID card, using secure, accredited electronic verification mechanisms designed to protect data integrity and privacy.The CBJ said it will continue working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and relevant institutions to further develop Jordan's digital financial services system in line with the government's national digital transformation agenda.