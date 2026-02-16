Senate Head, Iraq Envoy Talk Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 -- Senate President Faisal Fayez met on Monday with Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Omar Barzanji to review Jordan-Iraq relations, ways to deepen cooperation, as well as current regional developments.Fayez reaffirmed Jordan's support of Iraq's security, stability, and territorial unity, underscoring the deep and historical ties between Amman and Baghdad on all levels.He called for sustained efforts by the two countries to build on bilateral relations in political, economic, and investment fields, and continue joint work toward a strategic economic partnership.Barzanji commended Jordan's support of Iraq's stability, security, and territorial integrity, and His Majesty King Abdullah II's relentless efforts to bring about peace and stability in the region.