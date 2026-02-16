Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Up 0.15%, Turnover At JD13.7M


2026-02-16 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 16 -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index rose 0.15% on Monday to 3,624 points with a turnover of JD13.7M, as 4.5 million shares were traded through 4,230 transactions.
Sector-wise, the industrial index fell 0.73%, the financial sector gained 0.43% and services edged up 0.08%.
Of 104 companies on the index, 25 closed higher, 47 ended lower, and the rest remained steady from previous closes.

MENAFN16022026000117011021ID1110746497



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search