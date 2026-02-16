ASE Up 0.15%, Turnover At JD13.7M

Amman, Feb. 16 -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index rose 0.15% on Monday to 3,624 points with a turnover of JD13.7M, as 4.5 million shares were traded through 4,230 transactions.Sector-wise, the industrial index fell 0.73%, the financial sector gained 0.43% and services edged up 0.08%.Of 104 companies on the index, 25 closed higher, 47 ended lower, and the rest remained steady from previous closes.

