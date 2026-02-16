Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amman Stock Exchange Adjusts Ramadan Working Hours


2026-02-16 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) announced it will adjust official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, it kept trading session hours unchanged.

MENAFN16022026000117011021ID1110746496



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search