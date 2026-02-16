Amman Stock Exchange Adjusts Ramadan Working Hours

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) announced it will adjust official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.However, it kept trading session hours unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.