403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amman Stock Exchange Adjusts Ramadan Working Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) announced it will adjust official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, it kept trading session hours unchanged.
Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) announced it will adjust official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, it kept trading session hours unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment