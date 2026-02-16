403
Ukraine Sends Delegation to Geneva for Upcoming Peace Talks with Russia
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian delegation has set off for Geneva to participate in another round of negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia, with discussions scheduled for Feb. 17-18 under US mediation, according to a senior Ukrainian official.
Kyrylo Budanov, who leads Ukraine’s presidential office, confirmed the trip on Monday via Telegram. He shared an image showing himself and two fellow delegates standing beside a train carriage as they began their journey.
"Heading to Geneva. The next round of negotiations is ahead. On the way, we will discuss the lessons of our history with our colleagues and look for the right conclusions. Ukraine's interests must be protected," he wrote.
Earlier rounds of trilateral security discussions this year—bringing together representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States—were held in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24. The Russian delegation in those talks was headed by Igor Kostyukov, who serves as chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
A follow-up session occurred in the same city on Feb. 4-5.
Recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the upcoming negotiations would again follow a trilateral format involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The next meeting is set to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 17-18.
Recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the upcoming negotiations would again follow a trilateral format involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The next meeting is set to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 17-18.
