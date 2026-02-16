Uzbekneftegaz Eyes New Credit Support From Standard Chartered Bank

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekneftegaz has held negotiations with representatives of Standard Chartered Bank on expanding the company's financing opportunities through bilateral and revolving credit facilities, as well as strengthening support for its investment projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The discussions also zeroed in on financing import-related contracts and fine-tuning the structure of Uzbekneftegaz's debt portfolio as part of its overarching financial game plan.



The parties underscored their continued collaboration, showcasing the bank's involvement as a joint bookrunner in a recent club financing deal and in the company's eurobond issuance journey.

Uzbekneftegaz emphasized that reducing borrowing costs and attracting long-term funding sources remain among its top priorities for the current year.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen their mutually beneficial partnership and continue financing new joint projects.

Standard Chartered PLC is a British multinational financial institution providing services in wealth management, corporate and investment banking, and treasury operations. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the bank generates around 90 percent of its profits in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.