Uzbekneftegaz Eyes New Credit Support From Standard Chartered Bank
The discussions also zeroed in on financing import-related
contracts and fine-tuning the structure of Uzbekneftegaz's debt
portfolio as part of its overarching financial game plan.
The parties underscored their continued collaboration, showcasing the bank's involvement as a joint bookrunner in a recent club financing deal and in the company's eurobond issuance journey.
Uzbekneftegaz emphasized that reducing borrowing costs and attracting long-term funding sources remain among its top priorities for the current year.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen their mutually beneficial partnership and continue financing new joint projects.
Standard Chartered PLC is a British multinational financial institution providing services in wealth management, corporate and investment banking, and treasury operations. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the bank generates around 90 percent of its profits in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.
