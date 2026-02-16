Philharmonic Hall Pays Tribute To Legendary Composer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has presented the concert program "In the Shadow of Bach", AzerNEWS reports.

The musical evening celebrated the enduring influence of the Baroque master and his echoes across centuries of music.

Accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of conductor and Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, soloists Irina Bysova (bassoon) and Alim Sadikhov (oboe) performed before a captivated audience.

The concert was dedicated to the work of the great German composer Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750) and the reflection of his musical heritage across different eras – from Baroque to the 20th century.

The program opened with Johann Christian Bach's Symphony No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 9, Alessandro Marcello's Oboe Concerto in D minor, and Johann Sebastian Bach's Bassoon Concerto in E-flat major.

The second half of the program offered a 20th-century perspective. Eitor Villa-Lobos' Brazilian Bachianas No. 4 showcased a vibrant synthesis of Brazilian national intonations with Bach-inspired polyphony.

This was followed by Arvo Part's collage on the theme of Bach (Toccata, Sarabande, Ricercar), written in a minimalist style that reflected modern philosophical reinterpretations of Baroque forms, creating an atmosphere of deep contemplation.

The evening concluded with Cantabile by Latvian composer Peteris Vasks. Its profound lyricism and inner drama served as the emotional pinnacle of the concert.

"In the Shadow of Bach" united the musical languages of different eras on a single stage, once again demonstrating the timeless influence of the great master.

Johann Sebastian Bach, born on March 31, 1685 in Eisenach, Germany, is widely regarded as one of the greatest composers in Western music history. A towering figure of the Baroque era, he was celebrated for his extraordinary mastery of counterpoint, harmony, and musical structure.

Bach came from a highly musical family, receiving early training from his father and later studying with prominent regional musicians. Over his lifetime, he held important positions as an organist, composer, and music director in cities such as Arnstadt, Mühlhausen, Weimar, Köthen, and Leipzig, where he served as Thomaskantor at the St. Thomas Church.

Bach's music spans a wide range of genres, from intricate fugues and sacred choral works to secular concertos and keyboard compositions.

His works, such as the "Brandenburg Concertos", "Mass in B minor", "St. Matthew Passion", and "The Well-Tempered Clavier", showcase his innovative approach to melody, harmony, and counterpoint. He was not only a prolific composer but also a master organist and improviser, influencing generations of musicians long after his death in 1750.

Though he was relatively underappreciated in some circles during his lifetime, Bach's music was later rediscovered and revered in the 19th century, and today he is considered a foundational figure whose work bridges technical brilliance with profound emotional expression.

His legacy has shaped Western classical music, influencing composers from Mozart and Beethoven to modern-day musicians.