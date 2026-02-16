Serbian Jets Escort President Ilham Aliyev Back To Baku, Signaling Strong Bilateral Ties

President Ilham Aliyev's return flight from Serbia to Baku was escorted by jets of the Serbian Air Force, underscoring Serbia's deep respect for the Azerbaijani leader. Photos of the escort were shared by Serbian government officials, highlighting the ceremonial significance of the gesture.

In diplomacy, the escort of a presidential plane by fighter jets typically signifies a high-level honor, reflecting respect and friendship from the host nation or serving as a security protocol in sensitive areas. In the context of Azerbaijan–Serbia relations and the strong personal rapport between the two presidents, Belgrade's gesture conveys a clear message about Baku's importance as a strategic partner.

According to AzerNEWS, during his official visit, President Aliyev participated in multiple high-level events, including the signing of several agreements covering cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, and energy. A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a deal to launch a joint power plant, marking a significant step in energy and economic collaboration between the two nations.

The visit further strengthened bilateral ties, reinforcing Azerbaijan and Serbia's commitment to expanding strategic, economic, and energy cooperation.