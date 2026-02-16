403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI Impact Summit Kicks Off in India
(MENAFN) India launched a five-day global technology conference in New Delhi on Monday, with participation expected from delegates representing more than 30 nations at the AI (artificial intelligence) Impact Summit 2026.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening on US social media platform X Monday, stating: "Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi."
Modi extended invitations to international attendees, saying: "I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit."
The Prime Minister emphasized the gathering's central focus centers on "welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."
Security arrangements include deployment of more than 10,000 police personnel at the summit location, surrounding areas, and key sites throughout the capital city, media reported.
High-profile attendees scheduled for the Feb. 16-20 event include French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alongside dozens of other heads of state.
The summit is projected to draw participants from over 30 nations, including cabinet ministers, senior government officials, foreign dignitaries, and representatives from international organizations. Major global technology corporations, startup ventures, academic institutions, and research facilities will also send delegations to the conference.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening on US social media platform X Monday, stating: "Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi."
Modi extended invitations to international attendees, saying: "I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit."
The Prime Minister emphasized the gathering's central focus centers on "welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."
Security arrangements include deployment of more than 10,000 police personnel at the summit location, surrounding areas, and key sites throughout the capital city, media reported.
High-profile attendees scheduled for the Feb. 16-20 event include French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alongside dozens of other heads of state.
The summit is projected to draw participants from over 30 nations, including cabinet ministers, senior government officials, foreign dignitaries, and representatives from international organizations. Major global technology corporations, startup ventures, academic institutions, and research facilities will also send delegations to the conference.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment