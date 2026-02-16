India Biosimilars Market Trends And Forecasts 2026-2035: Biologics Patent Expirations, Strategic Partnerships, And Government Incentives Driving Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$184 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1020 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global, India
INTRODUCTION
- Overview of Biologics Overview of Biosimilars and Biobetters Difference between Innovator Biologics, Biosimilars and Generics Advantages of Biosimilars Manufacturing of Biosimilars Development Timeline of Biosimilars Future Perspectives
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Biosimilars: Developers Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region) Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country) Biosimilars: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Stage of Development Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Drug Class
COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview Assumptions and Key Parameters Methodology Biosimilars Providers in Japan: Company Competitiveness Analysis Small Biosimilar Developers (Peer Group I) Mid-sized Biosimilar Developers (Peer Group II) Large Biosimilar Developers (Peer Group III) Capability Benchmarking of top Biosimilar Developers
COST PRICE ANALYSIS
- Factors Contributing to High Price of Novel Biologics Pricing of Biosimilars Price Comparison of Different Biosimilars with its Reference Biologic Concluding Remarks
DEMAND ANALYSIS
- Key Assumptions and Methodology Global Annual Demand for Biosimilars Analysis by Drug Class Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Manufacturer Analysis by Distribution Channel Analysis by Geographical Regions
Key Players in India Biosimilars Market
- Avesthagen Biocon Biologics Biosimilar Sciences India Cipla Clonz Biotech CuraTeQ Biologics (Subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma) Enzene Biosciences GeneSys Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Intas Pharmaceuticals Jodas Expoim Levim Lifetech Lupin Sayre Therapeutics Shilpa Biologicals Stelis Biopharma VITANE Biologics Zydus Cadila
KEY SEGMENTS
By Drug Class
- Monoclonal Antibodies Proteins Peptides Others
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncological Disorders Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders Hematological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Other Disorders
By Type of Manufacturer
- Contract Manufacturers In-house Developers
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
Complementary Benefits
- Complimentary PPT Insights Packs Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old
