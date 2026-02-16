Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 7 2026


2026-02-16 07:02:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 6 February 2026 61,283 671.82 41,171,105
Monday, 9 February 2026 1,000 701.00 701,000
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 4,000 700.00 2,800,000
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 2,000 704.00 1,408,000
Thursday, 12 February 2026 1,000 705.00 705,000
Friday, 13 February 2026 1,000 706.00 706,000
In the period 9 February 2026 - 13 February 2026 9,000 702.22 6,320,000
Accumulated until 13 February 2026 70,283 675.71 47,491,105
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,313,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.25% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

