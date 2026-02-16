Helen Yi Design Opens Second Interior Design Studio Location In Utah

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Helen Yi Design has opened a second location in Utah, expanding her practice to serve the Salt Lake City and Park City areas. The expansion brings Yi's fresh point of view, rooted in bold design choices balanced by restraint, to the region.







With more than 20 years of experience across fashion, art, and interiors, Yi has developed an international reputation as a tastemaker known for her sharp eye, editorial sensibility, and ability to create spaces that feel both elevated and livable. Her work is defined by the tension between drama and discipline: clean, confident shapes paired with rich materials, layered textures, and luxurious fabrics that create understated impact.

Yi first established her influence in Chicago as the founder of her eponymous boutique, which earned national recognition for disrupting the designer fashion landscape and introducing emerging talent to a highly discerning clientele. The boutique was named among Harper's Bazaar's“Top 100 Boutiques in America,” and Yi herself was recognized as a“Power Player” by Chicago Magazine. Her work and perspective have been widely featured nationally in publications such as Elle, Vogue and the New York Times.

She later broke new ground at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, where she designed and built the first Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech boutique. The project elevated the museum's retail presence at the intersection of fashion, art, and experience, further solidifying Yi's reputation for creating environments that are both culturally relevant and visually compelling. Over the course of her career, she has collaborated with leading figures in art, fashion, and design, developing one-of-a-kind collector pieces for, not only Virgil Abloh, but also artists like Takashi Murakami and Laurie Simmons.

Today, Yi applies this same rigor and creativity to interior design, with a practice centered on solving client needs without sacrificing beauty. Her work often involves highly tailored solutions-integrating concealed technology to preserve views, designing custom furniture that blends function with aesthetics, or reworking layouts to improve flow and usability. For Yi, every design challenge has an answer, and problem-solving is an essential part of the creative process.

“I love looking for ways to make a space work better,” Yi says.“Function and beauty don't compete-they strengthen each other.”

In Utah, Yi brings her cool, urban perspective and deep knowledge of materials to residential and commercial projects alike. Whether designing a new home, renovating an existing space, creating bespoke furniture, her goal is to create interiors that reflect the individuality of their owners while feeling timeless, current, and intentional.

