Enjoy Exquisite Iftar Cum Dinner Buffet At Golden Tulip Dhaka

Dhaka: Golden Tulip The Grandmark - Dhaka has announced the launch of its Iftar and Dinner Buffet, offering an exquisite culinary experience for guests throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Curated by the hotel's expert culinary team, the buffet features over 70 meticulously prepared dishes.

The dining experience begins with a refreshing array of traditional Ramadan beverages, including Yusuf Gul Lemon and Tokma Cooler, Roohafza Lemon Mint, Mint Lemonade, and Sweet/Salt Lassi. Guests can break their fast with a selection of premium dates, including Ajwa and Maryam, paired with fresh seasonal fruits and mixed nuts.

The Iftar spread features an extensive selection of traditional Bangladeshi snacks and international favorites. Highlights include Beguni, Piyaju, Aloo Chop, Vegetable Pakora, Shami Kebab, Jil Kebab, Fish Kebab, Chicken Samosa, Fish Amritsari, Spring Rolls, and Crispy Fried Wings. Soup lovers can indulge in the richness of Mutton Haleem or Beef Haleem, prepared with authentic spices and slow-cooked to perfection.

The dessert experience is a celebration of indulgence, featuring Middle Eastern delicacies such as Om Ali, Kunafa, and Basbosa; traditional Bengali favorites including Mishti Doi, Firni, Gulab Jamun, Gurer Sondesh, and Shahi Tukra; and international treats like Panna Cotta, Creme Caramel, and Brownie.

The Buffet Iftar followed by Dinner is priced at BDT 4000++ per person with an attractive Buy One Get Three (B1G3) offer available on South East Bank signature cards and Buy One Get Two (B1G2) offer on BRAC Bank cards. Buy One Get One (B1G1) offer is also available on selected bank cards.

For those wishing to enjoy iftar with family at home, Silver, Gold, and Platinum takeaway boxes are available. The hotel's Café De Tulip offers a la carte iftar options and takeaway facilities.

To enhance the Ramadan experience further, Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka offers exclusive room packages at BDT 9,000 net per night (Room only), BDT 10,500 net per night (Room with buffet Suhoor), and BDT 15,000 net per night (Room with buffet Suhoor and Iftar, followed by Dinner).

The hotel also caters to corporate and group events, offering customized menus ranging from BDT 1500++ to BDT 3000 ++ per person. Complimentary venue hire is available for groups of 50 or more.

Guests can also participate in a raffle draw for a chance to win couple return air tickets by US Bangla Airlines and luxury fashion gift hampers by Blucheez.

T