Emirates Marks Ramadan With Enhanced Services Throughout The Journey

Emirates Iftar boxes at Boarding Gates

To assist customers breaking their fast at sunset, Emirates distributes complimentary iftar boxes at select boarding gates during iftar time. Each box includes water, laban, a banana, and dates, offering convenience and nourishment prior to departure.

Emirates Ramadan meal boxes and prayer mats onboard

Across all cabin classes on selected routes, fasting customers receive nutritionally balanced Ramadan meal boxes in bespoke packaging inspired by Islamic geometric art.

The boxes feature dates, Arabic mezze such as hummus with moutabel or muhammara and Arabic bread, a chicken sandwich, sweet treats including baklawa or chocolate almonds, and laban. These are served in addition to the regular hot meal service.





Emirates uses a dedicated inflight system to calculate imsak and iftar timings based on the aircraft's location. The captain announces iftar onboard. Prayer mats are available upon request.

Ramadan refreshments in the lounges

Across its seven lounges at Dubai International Airport (DXB), as well as lounges in Cairo and Jeddah, Emirates offers traditional Ramadan dishes, Arabic sweets, dates, coffee, and beverages such as jallab and laban.

Dedicated prayer rooms and ablution facilities provide a peaceful space for worship.

Ramadan inflight content

Throughout Ramadan, Emirates' award-winning ice inflight entertainment system features religious programming in Arabic and Urdu, including the Holy Qur'an, alongside popular Arabic series and dramas. Customers can choose from over 6,500 on-demand channels, including extensive Arabic-language movies, TV shows, music, and podcasts.

Emirates' new Bukhoor Scents for Ramadan

Emirates has introduced a new range of Bukhoor home fragrances for Ramadan gifting, including Oud Rose, Dreamy Nights, and Sacred Ember. Each 70g pot is available for USD 52 at the Emirates Official Store.





Supporting Emirates customers on Umrah

Ramadan meal boxes are served to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina. Customers may also check in one 5-litre bottle of Zamzam water per person at Dubai and selected airports in Saudi Arabia.

Ramadan Awareness Training for Emirates staff

Emirates provides Ramadan awareness training for cabin crew and ground teams across its network, ensuring culturally attentive service throughout the Holy Month.

