Bomb Threat Emails To Four Karnataka Courts Disrupt Proceedings, Searches Launched

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Bomb threat emails were sent to courts in Davanagere, Hassan, and Madikeri districts of Karnataka, as well as the High Court bench in Dharwad, triggering panic and suspension of proceedings.

In Davanagere, the district court received a bomb threat through an email allegedly sent by a person from Tamil Nadu to the official email ID of the judge. The message claimed that an RDX bomb had been planted on the court premises and would explode between 8.20 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. The email also contained a warning to the Central government against increasing the reservation quota.

After the email was noticed, court proceedings were immediately halted, and judges, advocates, and staff vacated the premises as a precautionary measure. Bomb disposal squads and dog squads were pressed into service to inspect the court complex. A tense situation prevailed in the area as security personnel conducted a thorough search.

In a similar incident, the district court in Madikeri also received a bomb threat email sent to its official email ID. The message claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the court premises. Following the threat, proceedings were suspended, and advocates and staff were evacuated.

Authorities began an inspection of the court complex, which is located on the outskirts of Madikeri city. Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to comb the premises.

The High Court bench in Dharwad received a hoax bomb threat email. Advocates and staffers were asked to move out of the building as a precaution. The jurisdictional Garag police rushed to the spot, and bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to conduct searches.

Fire and emergency personnel later rushed to the court premises and conducted a search under the leadership of SP Gunjan Arya. Meanwhile, advocates of the Dharwad High Court have urged the government to carry out a digital investigation into the incident.

A bomb threat email was received by the district court in Hassan, following which the Hassan Town Police took up an inspection.

Court staff and advocates were asked to vacate the premises, and a thorough search is being conducted. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad are carrying out checks in the parking area, the court premises, and inside the building.

Police are investigating the source of the emails. Further details are awaited.