Iran's Revolutionary Guards Launches Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Naval Deployment
Intensive drills were being conducted by the Guards' naval forces under supervision of the head of the IRGC, according to state TV, after the United States deployed a large naval force to the Gulf.
(More details are awaited)
