Iran's Revolutionary Guards Launches Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Naval Deployment

2026-02-16 07:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps began a series of military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, state media reported, a narrow and strategic waterway in the Gulf.

Intensive drills were being conducted by the Guards' naval forces under supervision of the head of the IRGC, according to state TV, after the United States deployed a large naval force to the Gulf.

(More details are awaited)

MENAFN16022026007365015876ID1110746430



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

