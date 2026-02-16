YSRCP Questions Relevance Of Bill Gates' Visit To Andhra Pradesh

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday questioned the purpose and relevance of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' visit to Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the state government was focusing on publicity while neglecting pressing issues in welfare hostels. YSRCP spokesperson and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu questioned the visit, asking what tangible benefits it would bring to the state's people. "What benefits will Bill Gates' visit bring to the people of Andhra Pradesh? In what position and capacity did he visit the capital city, and where exactly is the capital?" he questioned.

Criticism Over Capital City Development

The party alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly shown television visuals and graphic presentations of the proposed capital city, including designs for iconic towers, the Secretariat, and the Assembly building, without visible progress on the ground.

According to the YSRCP, numerous promotional visuals and graphical presentations have been displayed to the public, but the promised infrastructure has yet to materialise.

The party demanded that the government construct the proposed buildings within the timeframe previously assured. It further questioned why extensive publicity was being generated around Bill Gates' visit to the Rajdhani area without corresponding development activity.

Focus on Poor Conditions in Welfare Hostels

Citing a recent report by a leading national daily, the YSRCP claimed that nearly 900 students in Andhra Pradesh were injured or hospitalised over a 14-month period due to illness and alleged food poisoning.

Students in welfare hostels and Gurukulas have reportedly faced serious health concerns, including incidents of rat bites. The party asked why these issues were not being addressed with urgency.

While acknowledging that hosting Bill Gates may generate publicity for the state, Sudhakar Babu alleged that it appeared to be an attempt to divert public attention from governance failures.

YSRCP Dares Leaders to Eat Hostel Food

He demanded that Chandrababu Naidu take Bill Gates to a social welfare hostel and have him eat the same midday meal served to students. "Such a visit should be unannounced, not a pre-planned event, similar to the Chief Minister's sudden inspection visits to government offices," he said.

The YSRCP also called upon Education Minister Nara Lokesh to take his son to a welfare hostel to eat the same food served there.

Similarly, the party urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to have his son do the same.

Since the hostels are run by the government and funded by public money, the party argued that there should be no hesitation in demonstrating accountability.

In conclusion, the YSRCP demanded that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh, their sons, and Bill Gates visit a welfare hostel and eat the same food provided to students, asserting that transparency must be shown through action rather than publicity.

Bill Gates Attends AI Summit

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited Andhra Pradesh's Amravati earlier today before attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi.

Gates is among the top global leaders attending the AI Impact Summit, being held in India from February 16 to 20. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)