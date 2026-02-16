Inside Taapsee Pannu's Crore-Worth Mumbai Home With Stunning Palace-Like Interiors (Photos)

Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama Assi releases on February 20 after a long gap from her big-screen appearances. Meanwhile, take a look inside her stunning and luxurious Mumbai home.

Taapsee Pannu is creating a buzz with her film Assi. The recently released trailer has impressed fans. Before you watch the movie on February 20, take a look inside Taapsee's stunning Mumbai home.

Taapsee Pannu's stunning home is located in Andheri, Mumbai. She bought the apartment in 2021, and it is lavishly designed with premium interiors and all modern luxury amenities.

Taapsee Pannu's home is reportedly priced at around ₹10 crore. She has designed the interiors with a blend of European and Punjabi styles, with walls adorned with beautiful paintings.

Taapsee Pannu's home beautifully blends old-school European charm with modern vibes. She has mixed traditional aesthetics with smart tech, and every corner is thoughtfully styled to stand out.

Taapsee Pannu's rooms are filled with antiques, arts and crafts, and tasteful wall décor. Instead of a nameplate, she has a stylish wing-shaped logo outside her apartment.

Taapsee Pannu's home features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, a balcony, a cosy coffee corner, and more. Her stylish Andheri West apartment beautifully reflects her love for culture and design.

Taapsee Pannu is a big nature lover, which is why her balcony is filled with a variety of plants. The space also offers a stunning view, making it a perfect relaxing corner.