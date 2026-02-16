KSRTC Revises Luggage Charges After Diesel Price Hike, New Rates From Monday

In the wake of the recent diesel price hike and rising operational expenses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has revised the luggage charges for its buses. The new rates will come into effect from Monday. According to the corporation, the revision has been necessitated by increased diesel costs, staff salaries and other operational expenditures.

Luggage Charges Increased By 15%

Bus fares were earlier increased by 15%. In line with that revision, luggage charges have also been raised by 15%. Passengers are permitted to carry luggage weighing up to 30 kg free of cost. The revised rates will apply only to luggage exceeding 30 kg.

Luggage charges were last revised in December 2021.

Software Update And Policy Clarification

The corporation has directed officials to take appropriate measures to incorporate the revised rates into the Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) software.

Typically, luggage charge revisions coincide with bus fare hikes. However, although bus fares were increased in January last year, luggage charges were not revised at that time. The corporation has now clarified that luggage charges will henceforth be increased by the same percentage as any bus fare hike.

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha stated in an official order that luggage charges will mirror the percentage increase in bus fares.

Revised Luggage Rates By Stage

The revised luggage charges (in rupees) are as follows:



1–5 stages – Rs 6

6–10 stages – Rs 12

11–15 stages – Rs 20

21–25 stages – Rs 28

26–30 stages – Rs 32

51–55 stages – Rs 54

71–75 stages – Rs 72

96–100 stages – Rs 93

121–125 stages – Rs 114

146–150 stages – Rs 135 156–160 stages – Rs 145