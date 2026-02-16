NFL Legend Jason Taylor Reveals Valentine Pregnancy News, Mason Taylor's Reaction Goes Viral

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor is set to become a big brother again. His father, Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, and wife Monica announced they are expecting a baby girl, sharing the news with a Valentine‐themed maternity shoot.

Monica posted the announcement on Instagram, writing,“She's already our Valentine God's sweetest blessing, a baby girl on the way.” Mason responded in the comments with a red‐heart emoji, while his girlfriend Sage Wagner added,“can't wait to meet her” and“so so precious.”

The news drew warm reactions from family and friends. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward's girlfriend, Nailah Landon, wrote“Congratulations.” Mason's aunt, Joy Taylor, also expressed her excitement, commenting,“Can't wait!!.” Jason Taylor himself described Monica's second pregnancy as“beyond blessed.”

Jason and Monica married in 2020. They welcomed their first child together in 2021. Before Monica, Jason was married to Katina Taylor, with whom he shares three children, including Mason.

The announcement comes shortly after Jason Taylor's Miami Hurricanes lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 27‐21 in the College Football Playoff national championship on January 5. Monica showed her support for her husband following the defeat, posting,“PROUD WIFE ALWAYS. The work my hubby, our players, and this team pour in day after day is truly unmatched. This loss hurts... and it will for a while. But we are so blessed to be part of something this special-for the journey to get here, the sacrifices, the memories, all of it. Forever national champs in my heart. Forever your biggest cheerleader, Baby! ☝✨ Year 4, DONE!”

Jason Taylor joined the Hurricanes in 2022 as a defensive analyst and was promoted to defensive ends coach in 2023. His coaching career follows a decorated NFL run, where he spent 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins across three s