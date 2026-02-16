USA Vs NAM T20 Highlights: Sanjay & Monank Spark United States 31-Run Win Over Namibia

USA kept their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a powerful all-round display, defeating Namibia by 31 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68 helped USA post a massive 199/4, and disciplined bowling restricted Namibia to 168/6 in a crucial Group A fixture. Watch the biggest hits, sharp bowling and pivotal moments right here!

