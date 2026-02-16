'This Match Could've Been An Email' - India Crush Pakistan, Internet Explodes!

India demolished Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo, sparking a tidal wave of memes, tweets and savage online roasts. From Google trolling to viral X burns, fans turned the one-sided affair into comedy gold as India comfortably marched into the Super 8s.

