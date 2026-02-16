Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'This Match Could've Been An Email' - India Crush Pakistan, Internet Explodes!


2026-02-16 07:00:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India demolished Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo, sparking a tidal wave of memes, tweets and savage online roasts. From Google trolling to viral X burns, fans turned the one-sided affair into comedy gold as India comfortably marched into the Super 8s.

MENAFN16022026007385015968ID1110746416



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search