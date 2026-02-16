Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IND Vs PAK T20 Highlights: Ishan Kishan's 77 Powers India To 61-Run Win Over Pakistan


2026-02-16 07:00:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ishan Kishan's blistering 77 set the tone as India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo. Backed by a ruthless bowling effort led by Jasprit Bumrah, India sealed Super 8 qualification, while Pakistan were left battling for survival. Watch the explosive batting, fiery spells and big-match moments right here.

MENAFN16022026007385015968ID1110746415



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search