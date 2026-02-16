'We've Had Enough Of That': Waqar Younis Accepts India's T20 World Cup Dominance Over Pakistan

Former Pakistan pace bowling legend Waqar Younis has accepted Team India's dominance over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup following the Men in Green's humiliating 61-run defeat at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan turned out to be a one-sided contest as the Men in Green dominated the arch-rivals with a clinical all-round performance. Chasing a 176-run target, Pakistan batters succumbed to pressure in the powerplay and middle overs before being bundled out for 114 in 18 overs, completely outplayed Indian bowling attack.

With a dominant victory over Pakistan in Colombo, Team India has continued to reign supreme in T20 World Cup encounters, extending their winning streak against their arch-rivals. The Men in Blue recorded their eighth victory in nine outings against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, maintaining a nearly perfect record.

Waqar Pained by Pakistan's Struggles

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis, who featured in three World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, expressed his pain and frustration at Pakistan's recurring struggles against India when he was reminded of the Men in Blue's dominance over the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Star Sports after Pakistan's defeat in Colombo, Waqar acknowledged India's consistent superiority over Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, adding that the rivalry has become too one-sided over the past decade and a half and that Pakistan has 'simply enough of that' recurring pattern of losses to Team India.

“The domination of this fixture by India would undoubtedly be annoying for Pakistan. 11th consecutive win in Men's ICC T20 World Cups,” Younis said.

“Alright! Enough. Leave it there. We've had enough of that. India have been too good in the last 15-20 years, I would say,” he added.

India were unstoppable on the field Swipe to see how it unfolded ➡️#T20WorldCup broadcast details twitter/DxQ1zIgYEz

- ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2026

The pain in Waqar Younus stems from his experience of losing to Team India up close as a coach, player, and captain. Younis was part of Pakistan's two World Cup defeats to Team India, first time as a player in 1996 and as a captain in 2003. Waqar was the head coach when Pakistan lost to Team India in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Will Pakistan Qualify for the Super 8?

Pakistan had a brilliant start to their campaigns with two successive wins over Netherlanda and the USA before registering their first defeat of the T20 World Cup against Team India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With two wins and a loss, Pakistan are currently at the third spot in Group A with four points and an NRR of -0.403 after three matches. The United States of America (USA) are sitting at the second position with the same four points but a better net run rate of + +0.787. The difference in net run rate means Pakistan will have to improve their NRR significantly to stay ahead of the USA and qualify for the Super 8.

Pakistan's final group match against Namibia is crucial as the Men in Green will need a big-margin win to boost their net run rate and keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, India have already booked their Super 8 with three successive wins in their campaign, becoming the third team after South Africa and West Indies to qualify for the next round of the T20 World Cup.