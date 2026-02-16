403
Body Soap Vs Shampoo: Which Is Better For Your Hair?
Body Soap: Many people, either out of laziness or in an emergency, use their body soap on their hair while bathing. But do you know what this does to your hair?
1. Hair loses natural oils. Soap's strong surfactants strip away essential sebum, making hair dry. 2. Hair gets rough and tangled. Soap's high pH opens the hair cuticle.Soap's alkalinity can damage the scalp's protective layer, causing itchiness and dandruff. It also leaves a residue, making hair dull, weak, and prone to breakage.Soap just cleans dirt and lacks conditioners. Shampoo cleans, protects moisture, balances pH, and softens hair. Regularly using soap can permanently damage your hair.
