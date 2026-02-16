Top 5 Scented Flowers To Make Your Balcony Bloom In Summer

Scented Garden Plants: To make your balcony fragrant in summer, plant 5 scented flowers like Tuberose, Rangoon Creeper, Plumeria, Night-blooming Jasmine, and Kewda, not just Mogra. They bloom with low care and fill your home with natural fragrance.

People often think flowering plants don't thrive in the hot sun and warm winds of summer, but the truth is, many scented plants bloom especially in hot weather, making the whole house and balcony fragrant. If you want a constant natural fragrance on your balcony, besides Mogra, you should definitely plant these 5 fragrant flowering plants. These plants grow well with low maintenance and can be placed both indoors and outdoors.

Tuberose is the most popular fragrant flower of summer. Its scent gets stronger in the evening. It likes a sunny spot and light, sandy soil. It can be easily grown in a pot.

The small pink and white flowers of the Rangoon Creeper are known for their sweet fragrance. This plant blooms a lot in hot weather and freshens up the surroundings when planted on a balcony. Daily light watering and sun help it grow well.

The Plumeria plant can get quite large, but dwarf varieties for small pots are also available. Its flowers have a very soft and royal scent. It blooms more in summer and can survive with less water.

If you want a fragrant balcony at night, Night-blooming Jasmine is the perfect plant. Its flowers bloom at night and fill the entire area with their scent. It prefers partial sun and well-draining soil.

This is a slightly different but extremely fragrant plant. The scent of its flowers is like perfume. It's best to grow it in an open environment with slightly moist soil.